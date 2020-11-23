Claypool caught four of eight targets for 59 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-3 win against Jacksonville.

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a toe injury Sunday, and though the team indicated he could have returned to the contest in a pinch, he was ultimately rested late in the game as Pittsburgh carried a substantial lead. That development opened up additional opportunities for the rookie out of Notre Dame, as he came down with his third TD catch of the past two weeks. Claypool's TD production is a key reason for why he's planted his name in the Offensive Rookie of the Year discussion, as he already has 10 scores (eight receiving, two rushing) on the season with six games still to play. A Week 12 matchup against Baltimore hampers expectations, as the Ravens are allowing the eighth-fewest yards per target to opposing wideouts on the year (7.8).