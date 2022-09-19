Claypool hauled in four of six targets for 26 yards during the Steelers' 17-14 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

Claypool has drawn a consistent number of targets over the first two weeks of the regular season, but he's averaging just 5.5 yards per reception over his first two games catching passes from Mitch Trubisky. The 2020 second-rounder also had six rushes during last week's regular-season opener, but he failed to record any touches on the ground against New England. Although Claypool's consistent target share has been encouraging, his efficiency is a concern in an offense that has failed to top 200 passing yards in either of the first two games of the regular season.