Claypool secured five of eight targets for 41 yards during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Claypool was relatively quiet early in Sunday's primetime matchup, but he had three receptions late in the fourth quarter to help prop up his fantasy numbers. The 2020 second-rounder has been targeted at least six times in six of the first seven games of the season, but his efficiency has been inconsistent. He was outpaced in receiving yards by Pat Freiermuth, George Pickens and Diontae Johnson on Sunday and will continue to have somewhat limited upside as long as the rest of the Steelers' pass catchers are healthy.