Claypool caught all three of his targets for 88 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-21 win over the Broncos.

Claypool provided one of the highlights of the day when he caught a deep pass from Ben Roethlisberger and raced down the sideline for an 84-yard touchdown. The rookie made an impressive deep catch in the season opener and appears to already have developed a downfield rapport with Roethlisberger. He was also used on a couple of shorter passes around the line of scrimmage, indicating that the coaching staff is interested in getting him the ball in multiple ways. There are still many other mouths to feed among Steelers skill position players, but Claypool is at least proving himself capable of delivering when his number is called. He will remain a rather big-play dependant option in next Sunday's matchup with the Texans.