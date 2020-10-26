Claypool hauled in his lone target for minus two yards in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Titans.

Claypool took the field for 65 percent of the snaps on offense Sunday, but his target share diminished with Diontae Johnson (ankle) back in action. The 2020 second-round pick was used as a decoy in several goal-line situations but touched the ball only once against Tennessee. While Claypool's playing time remained steady, his production took a significant hit with all of the Steelers' receivers healthy for most of the game. The ankle injury suffered by Johnson in the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest isn't expected to jeopardize his status for Week 8, and Claypool will have a tough test as he attempts to regain significant production against the stingy Ravens defense.