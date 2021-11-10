Claypool (toe) didn't practice Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Claypool had an MRI on Tuesday after injuring his toe during Monday's 29-27 win over the Bears. If he can't make it back for Sunday's game against Detroit, the Steelers will be left with James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud and Cody White behind go-to receiver Diontae Johnson.
More News
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Getting toe examined•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Suffers injury in Week 9 victory•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Catches four passes•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Returns to full session•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Still dealing with hammy•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Struggles in OT win•