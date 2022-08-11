Claypool (shoulder) didn't practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Claypool, who has been managing a shoulder issue, was able to practice earlier in the week, so it's possible that his Thursday absence was maintenance-related. Though the Steelers plan to play some of their starters in Saturday's preseason game against the Seahawks, it's possible that Claypool could sit out the contest as a precaution.
