Claypool (illness) didn't practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
In previous seasons, a player missing practice Thursday due to an illness was less of a concern, but these days it requires more focused follow-up. We'll revisit Claypool's status no later than Friday to see if he's in any danger of missing Sunday's game against the Bills.
