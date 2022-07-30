Claypool (shoulder) is a non-participant at Saturday's practice, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Claypool dinged up his shoulder at Friday's practice, but the general feeling as of now is that it is not anything serious. It would not be a surprise for the Steelers to be erring on the side of caution this early on training camp. Still, consider him day-to-day going forward.
