Claypool failed to secure either of his two targets during the Steelers' 24-20 loss to the Jets on Sunday.

Claypool saw a steady increase in production over the first three weeks of the season, but he was held without a catch against the Jets. He drew a deep target early in the second half, but the pass was intercepted after being tipped. The Steelers' pass catchers face a tough test against Buffalo next week, but it's possible that rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett draws his first career start after Mitch Trubisky was benched for the second half of Sunday's loss.