Claypool reeled in five of his nine targets for 42 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 28-24 win against the Ravens. He also lost one fumble.

Boosted by an incredible 116-yard, four-touchdown performance Week 5 against the Eagles, Claypool has posted six touchdowns over his past four appearances. Though he finished third among Steelers pass-catchers in receiving Sunday, the rookie's target total paced the team, an encouraging signal for his ongoing fantasy potential. A Week 9 matchup against the Cowboys provides ample opportunity for Claypool to continue his scoring spree, as Dallas entered Sunday Night Football allowing an NFL-high 12 receiving TDs to opposing wide receivers.