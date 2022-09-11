Claypool caught four passes for 18 yards on six targets and ran for 36 yards on six carries against Cincinnati on Sunday.

Claypool's awkward usage was one of the fruits of Mitch Trubisky's horrifically bad quarterback play, leaving Claypool with a complete lack of pass-catching opportunity even in a favorable matchup. To get Claypool the ball the Steelers instead had to give him carries, which yielded better results that Claypool's targets. It's not Claypool's fault, but it's a problem that might persist as long as he's subjected to such poor quarterback play. The Steelers face New England in Week 2.