Claypool caught one of his four targets, registering a 24-yard gain during Sunday's 28-21 win against the Texans.

Ben Roethlisberger took a number of deep shots to his rookie wideout during Sunday's win, but it was a screen pass that helped to put the game on ice. Claypool collected a quick screen from Roethlisberger on a third-down and nine with just over two minutes to go, making two defenders miss as he streaked down the left sideline for a near touchdown. Following his 88-yard, one-touchdown performance in Week 2, Claypool's statistical outturn against the Texans pales in comparison, but at least the rookie was still able to have a meaningful impact on the offense in crunch time. He now prepares for a Week 4 matchup against a Titans defense that ranks among the NFL's 12 worst units with 546 receiving yards allowed to opposing WRs.