Claypool caught two of four targets for 38 yards in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.
Claypool's two catches both put Pittsburgh in good position to score. Although he didn't see many looks overall, the rookie again showed his big-play ability with a 30-yard gain on one of his grabs. He'll hope for more volume as the Steelers aim to rebound in Week 14 versus the Bills.
More News
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Tops 50 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Hits paydirt again in win•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Finds end zone twice•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Career high in targets Sunday•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Notches another TD in Week 8 win•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Minimal output versus Titans•