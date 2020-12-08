Claypool caught two of four targets for 38 yards in Monday's 23-17 loss to Washington.

Claypool's two catches both put Pittsburgh in good position to score. Although he didn't see many looks overall, the rookie again showed his big-play ability with a 30-yard gain on one of his grabs. He'll hope for more volume as the Steelers aim to rebound in Week 14 versus the Bills.

