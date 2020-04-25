Steelers' Chase Claypool: Pittsburgh lands in second round
The Steelers selected Claypool in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 49th overall.
Claypool (6-foot-4, 238) could play either or both of tight end and wide receiver for the Steelers, who for now have Eric Ebron and Vance McDonald atop their tight end depth chart. Claypool probably can't compete with Pittsburgh's top three receivers (JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson, James Washington), but with a 4.42-second 40 the former Notre Dame standout offers rare speed for his hulking frame. Claypool's owners might want to hope for tight end eligibility -- there's a lower standard of production at that position -- but Claypool figures to play both tight end and receiver for the Steelers depending on the situation.
