Claypool (toe) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Claypool's ability to take every rep Tuesday suggests that his appearance on Monday's estimated practice report as a non-participant was mainly for maintenance purposes. Since missing the Steelers' Week 10 tie with the Lions due to the injury, Claypool has suited up for each of Pittsburgh's last three contests while producing a 10-227-0 receiving line on 20 targets. He looks like he'll be ready to pick up another start Thursday against the Vikings.
