Claypool (shoulder) participated in Monday's practice session, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.
Claypool has dealt with a shoulder injury over the first few weeks of camp, but the team doesn't believe that it's a significant issue. The 24-year-old didn't play during the Steelers' preseason opener against the Seahawks on Saturday, and it's not clear whether he was limited at practice Monday. However, it seems unlikely that his injury will impact his availability to begin the regular season.