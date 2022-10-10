Claypool secured five of nine targets for 50 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

The Steelers' pass catchers saw plenty of work in Week 5 since the team fell behind early, and Claypool racked up a season-high 50 receiving yards while catching passes from rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett. Claypool's nine targets also marked his highest total of the season. While it was encouraging to see the 2020 second-rounder's production in Week 5, he's been inconsistent early in the year, securing 16 of 29 targets for 129 yards while rushing seven times for 47 yards.