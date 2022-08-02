Claypool (shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Tuesday, Dale Lolly of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Claypool continues to deal with a shoulder injury, but Lolley notes that it's not considered a serious issue. Claypool thus remains in the day-to-day category. When available, he and Diontae Johnson profile as Pittsburgh's top two wideouts, with rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin next up on the team's depth chart.
More News
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Misses practice•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Shoulder injury downplayed•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Steady presence at spring practices•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Quiet in playoff loss•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Catches touchdown in OT win•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Low impact Monday•