Claypool (shoulder) remained sidelined at practice Tuesday, Dale Lolly of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Claypool continues to deal with a shoulder injury, but Lolley notes that it's not considered a serious issue. Claypool thus remains in the day-to-day category. When available, he and Diontae Johnson profile as Pittsburgh's top two wideouts, with rookies George Pickens and Calvin Austin next up on the team's depth chart.

