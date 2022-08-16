Claypool said Tuesday that he's fully healthy, after dealing with two shoulder injuries earlier in training camp, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

He got hurt after two practices and missed a week and a half, then suffered another shoulder injury two days after returning to practice. His second absence was shorter -- though it did include Pittsburgh's preseason opener -- with Claypool getting back on the field at camp Monday morning. He now says he's healthy, which means he could play in Saturday's exhibition at Jacksonville. With the Steelers' receiving corps hit hard by injuries, Claypool and rookie George Pickens should get most of the first-team snaps this weekend, assuming both play and the Steelers don't rest starters.