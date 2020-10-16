Claypool is expected to get the majority of reps at wide receiver Sunday against the Browns with Diontae Johnson (back) ruled out, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Claypool will have a golden opportunity to build on last week's breakout four-touchdown performance against a Browns defense that's allowing the third-most passing yards in the league. Those who were lucky enough to scoop the rookie off the waiver wire should feel confident about plugging Claypool right into their starting lineups in this favorable matchup.