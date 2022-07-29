Claypool sustained a shoulder injury during Friday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Afterward, coach Mike Tomlin relayed that the wide receiver's shoulder issue is "probably not serious" and at this time the team doesn't have a "high level of concern" regarding the matter. With that in mind, consider Claypool day-to-day.
More News
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Steady presence at spring practices•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Quiet in playoff loss•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Catches touchdown in OT win•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Low impact Monday•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Quiet game again•
-
Steelers' Chase Claypool: Held in check Sunday•