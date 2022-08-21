Claypool recorded one reception on one target for 29 yards in Saturday's preseason win over the Jaguars.

Claypool won a jump ball for a 29-yard gain on the team's first offensive possession on a pass delivered by Mitch Trubisky. He also appeared to have a 19-yard gain on a pass from Kenny Pickett later in the contest, though the play was canceled out by a penalty. After an uneven second season as a pro, Claypool will look to reassert himself as the Steelers' second receiver behind Diontae Johnson in 2022.