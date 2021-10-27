Claypool (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
After missing Week 4 with the hamstring injury, Claypool put up a 5-130-1 receiving line on only 36 snaps in Week 5, then managed just 2-17-0 on a full workload (63 snaps, 84 percent) in Week 6. Now coming out of a Week 7 bye, he's apparently still dealing with the same injury but doesn't seem likely to miss Sunday's game against the Browns.
