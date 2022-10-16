Claypool secured all seven of his targets for 96 yards and a touchdown while rushing once for eight yards during the Steelers' 20-18 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

Claypool has had a somewhat inconsistent start to the season, but he had his best game of the year during Sunday's upset win over Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old reached the end zone for the first time this season with a six-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, and he had a pair of catches in the closing minutes for two third-down conversions to help seal the win. In spite of Claypool's inconsistent fantasy results early in the year, he's had at least six targets in five of the first six games of the season.