Claypool brought in three of his six targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

Claypool was limited in practice for most of the week due to an illness, but he didn't appear to have any restrictions during Sunday's matchup. The 22-year-old's target share has dropped considerably over the past two weeks, as he's only averaging five targets per game during that time. His average of 2.5 yards per target against the Bills was his lowest total since Week 6. Several other Steelers have struggled with drops in recent weeks, but Claypool hasn't seen an increased target share as a result.