Claypool caught three of eight targets for 54 yards in Monday's 27-17 loss to Cincinnati. He also rushed once for a six-yard loss.

Claypool didn't catch his only target in a first half that saw quarterback Ben Roethlisberger throw for a career-low 19 yards, but the rookie receiver promptly made his mark by tiptoeing the sideline for a 37-yard gain on Pittsburgh's first drive of the third quarter. He appeared to be interfered with on a crucial fourth-quarter deep ball with the Steelers trailing by seven, but the rookie didn't get the call and was kept out of the end zone for a fourth consecutive game. Claypool will look to break that drought in Week 16 against the Colts.