Claypool secured four of six targets for 45 yards while completing his lone pass attempt for four yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 35-13 loss to Philadelphia on Sunday.

Claypool's involvement as a receiver remained relatively consistent during Sunday's defeat, but he boosted his fantasy output with a rare passing touchdown on a creative play call in the first quarter. Over the last four games, the 2020 second-rounder has secured 21 of 30 targets for 232 yards and a touchdown.