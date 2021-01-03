Claypool recorded five receptions on 11 targets for 101 yards and one touchdown in Week 17 against the Browns.

Claypool provided Mason Rudolph with a deep threat, racking up a 41-yard reception and 28-yard touchdown to close the regular season. As is typical, Claypool had an inconsistent rookie campaign, beginning slowly before exploding for 408 yards and seven touchdowns across seven contests spanning from Week 5 to 11. His production has slowed since, though this effort gives him his second 100-receiving yard effort of the season. He will be relied upon to continue to provide a spark to the Steelers' offense throughout their playoff run.