Claypool caught four of his six targets for 54 yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

Claypool has been quite consistent over the last two weeks, recording 54 receiving yards in each contest while being targeted 14 times during that span. Although the rookie has topped 50 yards in six of the last eight weeks, he hasn't reached the end zone since Week 11. Claypool has now hauled in 57 of his 98 targets for 772 yards and eight touchdowns with just one week remaining in the regular season.