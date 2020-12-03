Claypool hauled in six of his nine targets for 52 yards in Wednesday's 19-14 win over the Ravens.

Claypool failed to reach the end zone Wednesday after scoring three touchdowns over the past two weeks, but he topped 50 yards for a fourth consecutive week. The rookie was only on the field for 62 percent of the team's snaps, but he's gotten his fair share of targets recently while generating consistent production for the Steelers.