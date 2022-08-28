Claypool isn't in line to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Lions, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Claypool was among a handful of Steelers not in uniform ahead of the team's exhibition finale. The third-year pro thus will be contained to just one appearance during the preseason, as he hauled in his only target from Mitch Trubisky for 29 yards last Saturday against the Jaguars. Claypool now will turn his focus on Pittsburgh's regular-season opener Sunday, Sept. 11 at Cincinnati.