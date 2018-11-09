Steelers' Chris Boswell: 10 points in win
Boswell made his only field-goal attempt (50 yards) and all seven extra-point tries during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
This season has been one Boswell would surely like to forget, but he was perfect in Pittsburgh's blowout win including connecting on his longest field goal of the year. Week 11 has him facing a Jacksonville team that allows opposing kickers 9.3 points per game, third worst in the league.
