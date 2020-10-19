Boswell made his lone field-goal attempt and all five of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 38-7 win over the Browns.

The Steelers were dominant on the scoreboard once again Sunday, and Boswell was a beneficiary as he recorded eight points for a second consecutive week. The 29-year-old converted on a 38-yard field goal in the first quarter for the first points of the game, and he was perfect on his subsequent extra-point attempts. Boswell has established himself as a decent fantasy option behind Pittsburgh's potent offense.