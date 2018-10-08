Steelers' Chris Boswell: Another miss in win

Boswell made five of six extra-point attempts during Sunday's 41-17 win over the Falcons.

A foot issue earlier in the week was probably not the reason Boswell missed his first attempt of the day, as he connected on all the rest. Still, something seems off for the usually reliable kicker, who has now missed three extra points and 3-of-6 field goals through five games this season. He'll try to right the ship in Week 6 against the Bengals, who allow opposing kickers an average of 8 points per game this season.