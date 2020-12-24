Boswell was added to the Steelers' injury report Thursday as a limited participant at practice due to a groin issue, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

A mid-week addition to the injury report is never a great sign for any player, and the fact that Boswell is being listed with a lower-body issue is especially worrisome. Boswell will likely need to prove the groin injury presents no problem with his kicking accuracy and distance during Friday's practice, or else he'll likely carry a designation into Sunday's game against the Colts, if he isn't ruled out ahead of the weekend. Pittsburgh would likely promote Matthew Wright from the practice squad if there's any concern Boswell won't be able to play Week 16.