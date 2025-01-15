Boswell converted 41 of 44 field-goal attempts while making all 35 of his extra-point tries over 17 regular-season appearances with the Steelers in 2024.

Boswell was a bright spot for the Steelers during the 2024 campaign, as he set career-best marks in field goals made and makes from 50-plus yards while staying healthy for a second consecutive season. The 33-year-old still has two years remaining on his contract, and the Steelers are unlikely to be motivated to seek out another option ahead of the 2025 season given his production this year.