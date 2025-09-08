Boswell went 2-for-2 on field-goal attempts while making all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-32 win over the Jets.

Boswell made a 56-yard field goal in the second quarter before later connecting on a career-long 60-yard field goal with 1:03 left in the game, giving the Steelers a 34-32 lead. The kicker is considered to be amongst the most elite players at his position, and he has certainly opened the 2025 campaign on the right foot.