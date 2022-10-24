Boswell made his lone field-goal attempt while converting his lone extra-point try during the Steelers' 16-10 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Boswell put the Steelers on the board with a 45-yard field goal in the second quarter Sunday and drilled an extra-point try later in the quarter, but the two teams were held scoreless during the second half. The 31-year-old has now converted 12 of 16 field-goal attempts while making all nine of his extra-point tries this season.