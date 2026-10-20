Boswell went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts while making both of his extra-point tries during Sunday's 26-19 overtime win against Tampa Bay.

Boswell converted multiple field goals for the second week in a row and the fourth time overall in 2026. The kicker pulled his first field-goal attempt of the day wide left from 48 yards out in the first quarter, but he responded by adding makes from 52, 39 and 20 yards before the end of regulation. Boswell has now gone 13-for-17 on field-goal tries, including 4-for-6 from 50-plus yards, while making all 12 of his PATs over the team's first six contests this year.