Boswell went 1-for-2 on field-goal attempts and made all three of his extra-point tries during the Steelers' 24-21 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Boswell lined up for a 30-yard chip shot to put Pittsburgh up by 11 points late in the second quarter, only for Isaiah Rodgers to break through the Steelers' line to block the kick, which resulted in a Vikings' field goal nine plays later. It was the first missed field goal of the season for Boswell, and through four regular-season games he's gone 5-for-6 on field-goal tries and 10-for-10 on extra-point attempts. The Steelers are on a bye for Week 5, so Boswell will make his next appearance in Week 6 against the Browns on Sunday, Oct. 12.