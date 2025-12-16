Boswell didn't try a field goal and made all four of his extra-point attempts in Monday's 28-15 win against Miami.

Pittsburgh's offense was quiet in the first half but was able to squeeze out a touchdown with under 20 seconds remaining before halftime. Boswell punched through the point-after and then hit three more in the second half as the Steelers got into the end zone with more ease. Boswell hasn't had a field-goal try in three of his past four games, so fantasy managers in leagues that count kicking may want to look in a different direction.