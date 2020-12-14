Boswell didn't attempt any field goals but converted on his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 26-15 loss to the Bills.

Boswell missed last week's loss to Washington due to a hip issue, but he practiced for most of the week leading up to Sunday's matchup. Pittsburgh failed to generate much offensive production against Buffalo, so Boswell's workload in the loss was minimal. The 29-year-old has been effective when needed this season, but the Steelers have had fewer scoring opportunities recently due to their offensive woes.