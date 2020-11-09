Boswell made both of his field-goal attempts while missing both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 24-19 win over the Cowboys.

Boswell's day started on a low note as he missed his first extra-point try of the game with just over a minute remaining in the second quarter, but he converted on a 59-yard field-goal attempt to finish the first half. The 29-year-old had an extra-point try blocked early in the fourth quarter before converting on his final field-goal attempt of the contest. Boswell has now gone 11-for-11 on his field-goal attempts over the first half of the season, but he's converted on just 24 of his 27 extra-point tries.