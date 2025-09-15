Boswell made all three of his field-goal attempts in the Steelers' loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Boswell made a pair of 48-yard field goals in the first half before converting a 45-yard attempt in the fourth quarter. The Steelers scored just one touchdown on the day and successfully went for the two afterward. On the season, Boswell has made all five of his field-goal tries and all four of his extra points.