Boswell went 2-for-3 on field-goal tries in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Browns.

Boswell made field goals from 44 and 40 yards in the second quarter before later pushing a 54-yard attempt wide right in the fourth quarter. The miss was his fifth of the year, his highest total since missing eight field-goal tries in 2022. Boswell has now gone 25-for-30 on field-goal attempts, including 8-for-11 from 50-plus yards, while making all 40 of his PATs over 16 contests this season.