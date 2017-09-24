Steelers' Chris Boswell: Costly missed field goal in loss
Boswell made 1-of-2 field-goals (32) and both extra-point attempts in Pittsburgh's 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Boswell's miss came on a 35-yard attempt that was blocked and returned 73 yards before being fumbled out of bounds in the end zone for a touchback. However, an illegal bat penalty on holder Jordan Berry gave the Bears the ball at the Pittsburgh 1-yard line, leading to a Connor Barth field goal with no time remaining in the first half. Fantasy owners may want to look for other kicking options in Week 4, as Boswell averaged just 4.5 points in his two games against Baltimore last season.
