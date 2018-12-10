Steelers' Chris Boswell: Costly misses for third-straight loss
Boswell made all three extra-point conversions but missed both his field-goal attempts during Sunday's 24-21 loss to Oakland.
Boswell's struggles have been legendary, missing three of his last five field-goal tries and six of sixteen this season. He missed a 39-yard attempt -- his first miss inside of 40 yards this season -- then lost his footing on a potential game-tying 40-yard kick that was blocked. If he is still kicking for the Steelers in Week 15 he'll face the Patriots, who allow kickers an average of 7.3 fantasy points per game.
