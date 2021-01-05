Head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Boswell (groin) will try to work his way back for Sunday's wild-card game against the Browns, Missi Matthews of the Steelers' official site reports.

Boswell returned to full practice participation last Wednesday before sitting out the final two sessions of the week. It's unclear if he aggravated his injury, but he'll try to shake the injury for the first round of playoffs. Boswell's status should be more clear when the Steelers reveal their first practice report of the week this Wedesday. Matthew Wright -- who has made all four field-goal attempts and all seven extra-point tries in Boswell's place this year -- will kick for the Steelers on Sunday if Boswell can't go.