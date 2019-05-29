Steelers' Chris Boswell: Defers roster bonus
Boswell agreed to defer his $2 million roster bonus until the end of the preseason, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Coming off an ugly season with seven missed field goals and five missed extra points, Boswell likely would've been released if he hadn't agreed to push the bonus back from March. He'll now have a chance to regain his stellar 2015-17 form, competing against Matthew Wright for the kicker job in Pittsburgh. Boswell returned healthy for OTAs after missing Week 17 of last season with a groin injury.
More News
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Will have competition•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Expected back in 2019•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Was sidelined with groin injury•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Looks to rebound in 2019•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Lands on injured reserve•
-
Steelers' Chris Boswell: Does his part in crushing defeat•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Available RB, WR, TE opportunity
Heath Cummings looks at positional opportunity rates to determine which teams have the biggest...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Cooper 'main vein' of Dallas pass attack
Amari Cooper's Fantasy value improved after being traded to the Cowboys last season. Jamey...
-
What to know from rookie camps
How much can you take away from non-contact rookie minicamps? You make the call on some of...
-
Five underrated rookies for 2019
Jamey Eisenberg has five under-the-radar rookies who could make an impact in re-draft leagues...
-
14-team mock: Making sacrifices
In our latest non-PPR mock draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the challenge of trying to fill...