Steelers' Chris Boswell: Defers roster bonus

Boswell agreed to defer his $2 million roster bonus until the end of the preseason, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Coming off an ugly season with seven missed field goals and five missed extra points, Boswell likely would've been released if he hadn't agreed to push the bonus back from March. He'll now have a chance to regain his stellar 2015-17 form, competing against Matthew Wright for the kicker job in Pittsburgh. Boswell returned healthy for OTAs after missing Week 17 of last season with a groin injury.